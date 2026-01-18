Cold Front Triggers Rain, Flood And Fog Risks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- A shallow low-pressure system is set to affect the Kingdom from Sunday morning, bringing colder conditions and intermittent rainfall, along with flood and fog risks.The Jordan Meteorological Department said the system is accompanied by a cold and moist air mass, leading to a drop in temperatures and skies ranging from partly cloudy to cloudy. Rain is expected to fall at intervals in northern regions and gradually extend to the central and eastern parts of the Kingdom.Rainfall may be briefly heavy at times in limited parts of northern regions and the northeastern badia, and could be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Light rain is also expected in parts of the southwestern regions during the evening hours. Westerly winds will blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times.The department warned of possible flash flooding in valleys and low-lying areas in limited parts of northern regions and the northeastern badia during the daytime hours.It also cautioned against reduced horizontal visibility during the morning due to fog over high mountainous areas, as well as parts of the badia and plains, and warned of slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.Cold and partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Monday, with a chance of light rain during the morning hours in western regions. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, becoming active at times.On Tuesday, cold weather is forecast to prevail across most regions, with clouds appearing at various altitudes. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly at moderate speeds.A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Wednesday. The weather will remain cold in most areas, while conditions will be relatively mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are forecast, and southeasterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, becoming active in the afternoon and stirring dust in desert areas.Temperatures on Sunday are expected to range between 11 and 2 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman and between 9 and 0 degrees in western Amman. The northern highlands will record temperatures between 9 and 0 degrees, while the Sharah highlands will range from 8 to minus 1 degree.Desert areas are forecast to see temperatures between 13 and 1 degrees, plains between 12 and 2 degrees, and the northern Jordan Valley between 17 and 5 degrees. In the south, the Jordan Valley will range from 20 to 9 degrees, while the Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba are expected to record temperatures of 19 to 8 degrees and 20 to 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.