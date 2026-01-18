403
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia FMs Address Regional Matters in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud engaged in discussions Saturday addressing pressing regional matters and escalating security concerns across the Middle East.
The two top diplomats conducted their conversation via telephone, Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed to media outlets.
Throughout the exchange, Fidan and bin Farhan discussed recent regional tensions and efforts to resolve them, the sources added, though specific details of the dialogue were not immediately disclosed.
The diplomatic engagement comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the region, with both nations playing crucial roles in mediation efforts. Turkey and Saudi Arabia have increasingly coordinated on regional stability initiatives in recent months.
Sources indicated the conversation reflected ongoing bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Riyadh on multiple fronts. Both foreign ministries are expected to continue consultations as regional developments unfold, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The timing of the call suggests urgent diplomatic activity as Middle Eastern nations navigate complex security challenges and seek collaborative solutions to prevent further deterioration of regional stability.
