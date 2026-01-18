Jordanian Helicopter Unit Awarded UN Service Medals In Congo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Force Commander of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), Lieutenant General G?mez, on Thursday awarded the personnel of the Congo/1 Helicopter Unit with United Nations Medals for Distinguished Service, in recognition of their efforts in supporting security and stability within the mission's area of operations.The unit commander said the achievement reflects the wise Royal directives of the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, His Majesty King Abdullah II, stressing that members of the Arab Army will always remain messengers of peace, carrying out their humanitarian and professional duties with dedication and integrity under the banner of the homeland and the Hashemite leadership.For his part, Lt. Gen. G?mez praised the high level of professionalism and discipline demonstrated by the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, highlighting their outstanding reputation among international units serving in United Nations missions. He commended Jordan's forces for setting a model of commitment, readiness, and efficiency.The ceremony, attended by members of the mission's general staff, commanders of international units, and representatives of the local community, marked the culmination of a full year of continuous work and service.During this period, the unit played a pivotal role in carrying out various aerial and ground tasks with high efficiency and professional excellence, contributing significantly to strengthening the mission's capabilities and achieving its operational and humanitarian objectives.