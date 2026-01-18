Social Development Minister Meets WHO Official On Addressing Violence, Health Equity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra)-- Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, on Thursday met with Etienne Krug, Director of the Department for Social Determinants of Health at the World Health Organization (WHO), in the presence of Secretary General of the National Council for Family Affairs, Mohammad Al-Moqdadi. The meeting took place on the sidelines of her participation in the First International Forum for Caregivers, currently being held in Madrid, Spain.The meeting focused on the importance of integrated social and health policies, including the social and economic dimensions that affect health. Particular emphasis was placed on the social determinants of violence and its far-reaching impacts beyond physical health, especially the social and psychological consequences for women and children who are victims of violence.Krug praised the WHO's Global Advocacy Group to End Violence Against Children for selecting Minister Bani Mustafa, commending Jordan's efforts to end violence against children and its strong commitment to combating child abuse, exploitation, and all forms of violence. He noted that Jordan represents a distinguished model in the field of violence prevention and parenting programs.Discussions also addressed health equity for the most vulnerable groups, including older persons and persons with disabilities, and the need to prioritize health equity within social policy frameworks.Minister Bani Mustafa reviewed areas of cooperation between the Ministry and the WHO Department of Social Determinants of Health, particularly in awareness-raising, training, capacity building, violence prevention, and the promotion of healthy ageing.For his part, Al-Moqdadi stated that Jordan is in the final stages of preparing a five-year national plan to combat domestic violence and protect children, which is expected to be launched soon. He highlighted the plan's focus on parental awareness programs, as well as the National Child Care Policy and its emphasis on positive parenting initiatives.It is worth noting that the WHO Department of Social Determinants of Health leads the organization's efforts to address the social, physical, and economic conditions that influence health outcomes worldwide.