FM, EU's Kaja Kallas, And Cyprus FM Discuss Regional Developments

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday received a phone call from the Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Konstantinos Kombos, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.During the call, the officials discussed regional developments and ongoing efforts aimed at de-escalation, as well as ways to enhance security and stability across the region.