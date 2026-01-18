Planning Minister Meets GGGI Executive To Strengthen Green Growth Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan met on Thursday with Sang-Hyup Kim, Executive Director of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), during his official visit to Jordan.Toukan praised the level of cooperation with the GGGI, emphasizing its role in supporting Jordan's priorities in green growth, climate action, and mobilizing climate finance. She noted that the Institute's work aligns with the country's Economic Modernisation Vision, national green growth plans, and Jordan's commitments under the Paris Agreement.The two sides discussed ways to strengthen the partnership with the GGGI, particularly following the host country agreement signed in August 2025, which provides long-term technical and institutional support. They also explored prospects for expanding GGGI programmes, aligning them with government priorities, and developing a framework for the Institute's work in Jordan.Kim expressed appreciation for Jordan's strong partnership with the GGGI, reaffirming the Institute's commitment to supporting the Kingdom in accessing climate finance, developing bankable projects, building national capacities, and advancing the transition to an inclusive, climate-resilient green economy.