Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Official Gazette Publishes Decision To Postpone Municipal Elections For 6 Months


2026-01-18 03:16:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, January 15 (Petra) – The Cabinet's decision, issued on January 12, 2026, to postpone Jordan's municipal council elections for six months, effective January 7, 2026, was published Thursday in the Official Gazette.
This government move is based on the Local Administration Law No. 22 of 2021.

Jordan News Agency

