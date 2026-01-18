Official Gazette Publishes Decision To Postpone Municipal Elections For 6 Months

Amman, January 15 (Petra) – The Cabinet's decision, issued on January 12, 2026, to postpone Jordan's municipal council elections for six months, effective January 7, 2026, was published Thursday in the Official Gazette.This government move is based on the Local Administration Law No. 22 of 2021.

