Social Development Minister Meets Spanish Aid Agency Head To Expand Social Protection Cooperation

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- Minister of Social Development, Wafaa Bani Mustafa, on Friday met with Director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), Ant?n Leis, on the sidelines of the First Global Forum on Care Providers, held in Madrid.During the meeting, Bani Mustafa discussed avenues for cooperation and partnership between the two sides in the field of social programs, as well as services provided by the Ministry to the most vulnerable groups.She highlighted the importance of the efforts undertaken by AECID and expressed her deep appreciation for its continued cooperation and support, particularly in the project aimed at enhancing access to violence prevention and protection services.She thanked the agency for renewing the partnership for the project's second phase and stressed the importance of benefiting from the Spanish experience in this area, which would contribute to strengthening protection systems and improving access to integrated services for target groups.Bani Mustafa also emphasized the Ministry's commitment to working closely with AECID, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and other partners to institutionalize and ensure the sustainability of the comprehensive service model, in line with the National Social Protection Strategy 2025–2033.She explained that the Ministry and AECID are currently developing the framework for the project's second phase, with a focus on sustainability and system strengthening. This phase aims to move from pilot-based implementation to an established national model that can be scaled up, funded, and managed through public systems.For his part, Secretary General of the National Council for Family Affairs, Mohammad Al-Maqdadi, noted that the first phase of the project invested in Jordan's expertise in partnership and coordination in service delivery, built around national priorities. He added that the upcoming phase will contribute to institutionalizing this participatory approach, particularly as it will be implemented in Ministry of Social Development centers, while also enhancing governance and the quality of services.Meanwhile, AECID Director Ant?n Leis reaffirmed the importance of cooperation and partnership between the two sides, expressing his aspiration to further deepen collaboration in the social programs implemented by the Ministry.