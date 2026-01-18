Health Minister Announces Plan To Ease Overcrowding At Prince Hamzah Hospital Emergency Department

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- Minister of Health, Ibrahim Al-Bdoor, announced plans to resolve overcrowding in the Emergency Department at Prince Hamzah Hospital through expanding the department, utilizing the Amman Field Hospital, and implementing a comprehensive plan to develop the hospital administratively and structurally to improve the quality of services provided.The remarks came during an unannounced late-night inspection tour of the hospital's Emergency Department, conducted as part of the minister's ongoing field follow-up to closely assess the reality of healthcare services and to verify the hospital's readiness and the performance of its various departments during night shifts.During the visit, Al-Bdoor reviewed the preparedness of the Emergency Department, workflow procedures, adherence to approved medical protocols, and the attendance and performance of on-duty medical and nursing staff.The minister also listened to feedback from several patients and their families regarding the services provided, stressing the importance of direct communication with service recipients and taking their observations into account in order to enhance the quality of healthcare.Al-Bdoor issued immediate instructions to address any observations identified during the visit, underscoring the need to strengthen performance and ensure the provision of safe and dignified healthcare services around the clock.He commended the efforts of the medical, nursing, and administrative staff on duty, praising their commitment and dedication to serving patients, and emphasizing that their efforts represent a cornerstone in maintaining continuity of work in health institutions.The Minister of Health further affirmed that unannounced inspection visits will continue and will cover various hospitals and health centers at different times, in line with principles of oversight and accountability.He noted that this approach aligns with the ministry's priority of safeguarding patient safety and improving healthcare services, and reflects the approach adopted by Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan in intensifying field visits and direct engagement with the realities of services provided to citizens.