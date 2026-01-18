Jordan Welcomes Formation Of Palestinian National Committee For Administration Of Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra)-- Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the formation of the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) as a temporary transitional body, established pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2803, and the announcement of the launch of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan.The ministry also welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the Peace Council, commending his leadership and efforts to halt the war on Gaza, his declaration opposing the annexation of any part of the West Bank, and his push toward achieving lasting peace in the region. In this context, the ministry expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the Republic of Türkiye.The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, underscored the importance of supporting the work of the temporary Palestinian National Committee in carrying out its duties to manage the daily affairs of Gaza's residents, while preserving the linkage between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and maintaining the unity of the occupied Palestinian territory.Al-Majali also stressed the necessity of upholding the ceasefire and ensuring the immediate, sufficient, and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He emphasized the importance of launching early recovery and reconstruction efforts across the Strip and paving the way for the return of the Palestinian National Authority to assume its responsibilities in Gaza.Furthermore, Al-Majali called for concerted international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian national territory, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.