PM Congratulates On Occasion Of Al Israa Wal Miraj
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- On the occasion of Isra wal Mi'raj, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan congratulated the Jordanian people and the Hashemite leadership.
Hassan said, "Happy Isra wal Mi'raj to you all," in a post on the "X" platform. May God return goodness, wealth, and blessings to our beloved Jordan and our wise Hashemite leadership."
