Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Congratulates On Occasion Of Al Israa Wal Miraj

2026-01-18 03:15:51
MENAFN- Jordan News Agency


Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- On the occasion of Isra wal Mi'raj, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan congratulated the Jordanian people and the Hashemite leadership.
Hassan said, "Happy Isra wal Mi'raj to you all," in a post on the "X" platform. May God return goodness, wealth, and blessings to our beloved Jordan and our wise Hashemite leadership."

Jordan News Agency

