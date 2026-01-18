PM Congratulates On Occasion Of Al Israa Wal Miraj

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- On the occasion of Isra wal Mi'raj, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan congratulated the Jordanian people and the Hashemite leadership.Hassan said, "Happy Isra wal Mi'raj to you all," in a post on the "X" platform. May God return goodness, wealth, and blessings to our beloved Jordan and our wise Hashemite leadership."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.