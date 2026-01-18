Orthodox Church Commemorates Epiphany At Baptism Site Of Jesus Christ

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Orthodox Church celebrated, on Friday, its yearly pilgrimage to Al-Maghtas, the site of Jesus Christ's baptism, which falls on the Feast of the Epiphany on the Jordan River's eastern bank. Along with senior government and diplomatic officials, about 7,000 Christian pilgrims from all throughout the Kingdom took part.Numerous Orthodox priests led by Greek Orthodox Archbishop and Head of the Jordan Churches Council Bishop Christophoros, said prayers during the festivities. The Metropolitan threw the cross into the Jordan River's waters from its eastern bank in accordance with the revered tradition of the Mother of Churches and the traditions of our ancestors. This is the exact location where Jesus Christ, may glory be to Him, was baptized by his predecessor, Saint John the Baptist, the nation's patron saint. The Orthodox Church scouts played music as the pilgrims rejoiced and prayed while releasing white doves.Through its bishop, the Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem greeted the country, the Jordanian people, both Muslims and Christians, as well as its security services and all of its devoted residents. it offered heartfelt prayers to His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince. It also voiced its gratitude and respect for the individual efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad for his useful role in the Baptism Site.The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Jordan, according to a statement, is currently working toward the establishment of the International Orthodox Baptismal University, affiliated with the Patriarchate, in order to keep up with the fields of human encounter and dialogue on the intellectual and spiritual level as an academic edifice that preserves the faith, is upright in opinion, and complements the approach of monasticism that was abundant in the land of Baptism, on the one hand, and is in harmony with our modern and diverse scientific future as humans, on the other.On behalf of His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of the Holy City, Bishop Christophoros of the Holy Land of Baptism reaffirmed the call for the Christian world to visit the Holy River and walk where the Lord Jesus Christ walked, just as the early Christians did. He called for peace in the tumultuous and warring world and for the language of consensus to be prioritized over interests, leaving at least a chance to hear the voice of man as a human being with the right to a dignified life.