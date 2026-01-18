77% Of Jordanians Economically Optimistic About 2026 - Ipsos

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- A total of 77 percent of Jordanians are optimistic that 2026 will be better for them than the previous year, according to the Ipsos Global Consumer Confidence Index for Jordan for the fourth quarter of last year.Based on data collected in December, the index shows that 60 percent of respondents believe the national economy will be stronger in 2026. Meanwhile, 61 percent expect Jordan to attract more international investment this year, and 53 percent anticipate that the Kingdom's economic environment will be more favorable for investment compared with last year.The index, a quarterly national survey measuring consumer views on the current and future state of the economy, as well as their personal financial and investment conditions, also revealed that 41 percent of respondents expect to make a major purchase such as a home or a car during the current year.In the tourism sector, 70 percent of participants expect an increase in the number of international tourists visiting Jordan in 2026, while the same percentage anticipate growth in domestic tourism. Additionally, 71 percent predict a strong performance by the Jordanian national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with expectations of advancing to later stages of the tournament.The survey also found that 88 percent of respondents plan to set personal goals for the year, with financial goals ranking highest at 52 percent.The Consumer Confidence Index is considered a key indicator of consumption trends in the local market. Although it is a lagging indicator of economic activity, higher consumer confidence typically signals increased consumption, greater demand for financing, and higher investment activity, all of which contribute to economic growth.Ipsos is a global market research and public opinion polling company that tracks public sentiment and consumer confidence on economic, social, and political issues. Its reports are widely regarded as reliable references for decision-makers and media outlets.