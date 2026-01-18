Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons

2026-01-18 03:15:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone stopped an attempt, yesterday, to smuggle a significant amount of drugs laden with cutting-edge electrical devices on one of its fronts and inside its jurisdiction.
Border guard units found the devices, dealt with them, and dumped them inside Jordanian territory together with their payload.
The confiscated goods were given to the appropriate authorities so they could take the appropriate action.

Jordan News Agency

