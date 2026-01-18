403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone stopped an attempt, yesterday, to smuggle a significant amount of drugs laden with cutting-edge electrical devices on one of its fronts and inside its jurisdiction.
Border guard units found the devices, dealt with them, and dumped them inside Jordanian territory together with their payload.
The confiscated goods were given to the appropriate authorities so they could take the appropriate action.
Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone stopped an attempt, yesterday, to smuggle a significant amount of drugs laden with cutting-edge electrical devices on one of its fronts and inside its jurisdiction.
Border guard units found the devices, dealt with them, and dumped them inside Jordanian territory together with their payload.
The confiscated goods were given to the appropriate authorities so they could take the appropriate action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment