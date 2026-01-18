WPL 2026: 'It Hasn't Sunk In Yet,' Says Sayali Satghare On Maiden RCB Outing

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Sayali Satghare made her dream debut for the team as she clinched three crucial wickets against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday in the team's eight-wicket victory.

Coming in to bowl the second over, Sayali continued the momentum built by Lauren Bell in the opening over, where the England bowler took two scalps to give RCB a perfect start. Sayali first got DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues out on the third ball of the over and then caused more damage as she clean bowled all-rounder Marizanne Kapp in her next delivery.

Sayali achieved impressive figures of 3/27 in her debut match for RCB. Following a stellar performance, she expressed her love for the 2024 champions and praised the team's environment, attributing her success to it.

“Still, it has not sunk in yet, but dream debut, definitely. Since IPL started in 2008, I have been an RCB fan, and when WPL started i always wished that someday I would get the chance to play for RCB,” she said in a video shared by the franchise.

“It's very fun actually, they have a young side, and everyone is gelling well with each other. We are enjoying everyone's success and all the players are happy for the team,” she added

Sayali went unsold at the WPL 2026 mega auction but got an opportunity with RCB when their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry withdrew from the tournament, citing personal reasons.

Sayali has previously appeared for the Indian women's team in three matches, all in the ODI format.

In this short stint, she conceded 107 runs and picked three wickets, registering an impressive economy of 4.65 in the 50-over format. She had only one innings with the bat, in which she scored just two runs.

Playing for Mumbai in the List A One Day Trophy tournament in 2024, she scored 260 runs in seven matches at an average of 52, including an impressive 77-ball century.