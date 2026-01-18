U.S. Embassies Issue Safety Alerts For Citizens In Several Regional Countries, Including Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- U.S. embassies have warned their citizens in a number of countries across the region including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Israel amid ongoing regional developments, urging them to exercise caution and closely follow updates.The U.S. Embassy in Amman said it is monitoring the situation closely, stressing that its operations, staffing levels, and consular services are continuing as normal.The embassy advised U.S. citizens to enhance personal safety measures, follow local media for the latest information, and contact airlines in case flights are affected. It also encouraged Americans to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and be better prepared for emergencies.In addition, the embassy noted that Jordan operates an air-raid siren system used during aerial emergencies, urging citizens to follow official instructions, seek shelter indoors, and avoid exposure to falling debris.