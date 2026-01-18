Police Arrests Suspects In Mafraq Bank Robbery, Recover Cash

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Spokesperson for Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that the investigation team assigned to the robbery of a bank branch in Mafraq Governorate has concluded its probe, leading to the arrest of those involved and the recovery of a large portion of the stolen money, along with the firearm and vehicle used in the crime.According to the spokesperson, Mafraq Police received a report on Wednesday morning after two unknown, masked individuals entered a bank branch in Mafraq Governorate, threatened staff with a weapon, and stole JD16,000 before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.Following the report, a special investigation team was formed comprising officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Mafraq Police, Preventive Security, and forensic laboratories. Investigations were immediately launched to identify those responsible.Through evidence collection from the crime scene and follow-up investigations, the team was able to identify two suspects within a short period. Their location was determined, and security forces carried out a raid that resulted in their arrest.During interrogation, the suspects confessed to planning and carrying out the bank robbery. Authorities recovered a large portion of the stolen cash, seized the firearm used in the crime (a pump-action shotgun), and impounded the vehicle used to escape.The spokesperson added that the case will be referred to the judiciary upon completion of all investigations, noting that the penalty for such a crime can reach up to 15 years in prison.