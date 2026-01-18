Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Guided Balloons


2026-01-18 03:14:43
Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Eastern Military Zone thwarted two attempts to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into Jordan at dawn on Friday, along its border front and within its area of responsibility.
According to a military source, the drugs were being transported using guided balloons equipped with advanced electronic devices. The balloons were detected by Border Guard units, which engaged the targets and successfully brought them down inside Jordanian territory.
The source added that the balloons and their cargo were neutralized in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department. The seized materials were subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal measures.

Jordan News Agency

