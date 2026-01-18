Cold Weather To Prevail Across Jordan, Rainy Depression Expected Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- Weather conditions on Friday will be cold across most regions of the Kingdom, while remaining relatively mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD). Low-level clouds are expected over northern and central areas, with moderate southeasterly winds.The JMD warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the morning hours due to fog over mountainous areas, plains, and parts of the Badia. It also cautioned against the potential formation of frost in the early morning hours, particularly over the Sharah highlands.On Saturday, temperatures will remain cold in most parts of the country and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are expected, while winds will be light southeasterly, shifting in the afternoon to moderate northwesterly winds.Starting Sunday, the Kingdom will be affected by a depression accompanied by a cold air mass, leading to a slight drop in temperatures.The weather will be cold and cloudy in most regions, with rainfall expected in northern areas before extending to central regions later in the day.Rainfall may be heavy at times in parts of northern Jordan and could be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Light rain showers are also expected in parts of the eastern regions and the southwestern areas. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, becoming occasionally active.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 11 degrees Celsius, and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 21 degrees, sliding to 9 degrees at night.