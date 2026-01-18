Cold Weather Saturday Rain Forecast Next 2 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) – The weather Saturday will be cold in most areas and fair in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns of the risk of poor horizontal visibility in the morning hours due to fog over the mountainous areas and frost formation over the high-tops and parts of the desert and plains.On Sunday morning, the Kingdom will be affected by a shallow low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass, causing a slight drop in temperatures.Intermittent rain is expected in the Kingdom's north, which will gradually extend to the central and eastern regions.The JMD added that heavy downpour is often possible to occur, particularly in the north, potentially with thunder and hail. Light showers are also expected in parts of the Kingdom's southwest.On Monday, a slight chance of light rain persists in the Kingdom's western areas during the morning hours.Wednesday's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman range between 13 and 4 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 21C, dropping to 10C at night.