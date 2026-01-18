Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Continues Gaza Visit


2026-01-18 03:11:06
New York, Jan. 14 (Petra) - The United Nations reported Wednesday that its humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories, Ramiz Alakbarov, continued his visit to Gaza.
According to the UN spokesperson, Al-Kabrouf visited sites in Gaza City and the northern Gaza governorate, including health service points, nutrition facilities, and a temporary learning space. He met with UN partners and listened to Palestinians receiving services at these locations.
He also inspected a food distribution point in Beit Lahia, activated to serve thousands of recently returned residents, as well as a joint distribution site in Gaza.

