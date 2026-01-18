Public Works Minister Inspects Dead Sea Road Bridges After Flooding

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) - Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen on Wednesday inspected a number of bridges and culverts along the Dead Sea road to assess their structural integrity and the impact of recent flooding and heavy runoff in the area.The visit aimed to check the condition of concrete structures and determine the extent of damage, particularly to the protective works of the Zarqa Ma'in Bridge, after the Zarqa Ma'in Dam reached full capacity for the first time since its construction in 2017, with recent water flows causing erosion in parts of the bridge protections.During the field tour, Abul Samen instructed the ministry's Roads and Bridges Directorate to begin immediate reinforcement and protection works on the damaged sections and to treat the watercourse at the end of the valley to ensure smooth flow and prevent future erosion.The minister stressed the need to conduct comprehensive engineering and technical studies to identify the required works to permanently reinforce bridge outlets and protective structures, ensuring their durability and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions and sudden floods characteristic of the area's terrain.The visit comes as part of the ministry's commitment to monitoring the structural condition of vital roads and ensuring the highest levels of public safety for road users, with a focus on addressing the direct impact of climate change on infrastructure.