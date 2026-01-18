Karak Governor Inspects Storm Damage, Calls For Permanent Drainage Solutions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Jan. 14 (Petra) - Karak Governor Qablan Al-Sharif conducted a field visit on Wednesday to the Al-Shihabiya area to assess conditions on the ground and inspect damage to infrastructure caused by recent weather conditions.The visit covered the Nasraniya basin, the Kamna–Shihabiya road, the Al-Maghareq area and the Shihabiya area, where the governor was briefed on the impact of flash floods and soil erosion on agricultural roads and the resulting disruption to residents' movement.During the tour, Al-Sharif called for swift action to address the problem, stressing the need to install box culverts at the affected site as a permanent solution to prevent recurring damage, ensure the smooth flow of rainwater, and protect the agricultural road.Municipal emergency and operations teams had earlier carried out work to open and clean roads in the Al-Baqee and Saka areas, located north of the governorate.Head of the municipal committee Dr. Mohammad Al-Manasir said the works are part of ongoing efforts to maintain road safety and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, adding that field teams continue to monitor and operate across all areas.