UNRWA: Raid On East Jerusalem Health Center By Israeli Forces Disregard For International Law
Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that Israeli forces raided one of its health centers in East Jerusalem, a UN-affiliated facility.
In a post on X on Wednesday, the agency said Israeli authorities ordered the center closed for 30 days, depriving Palestinian refugees of access to primary healthcare. UNRWA described the move as "another deliberate disregard for international law and the United Nations.
The agency also warned that water and electricity supplies to UNRWA facilities, including health and educational centers, are expected to be cut in the coming weeks under legislation passed by the Israeli parliament in December.
