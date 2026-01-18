Jordan's Air Transport Sector Surpasses 10 Million Passengers In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra)-- The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced that Jordan's air transport sector recorded notable growth in 2025, with the Kingdom's airports achieving a significant milestone by surpassing 10 million arriving and departing passengers.This achievement reflects the sector's sustained recovery and its growing role in supporting the national economy.According to official statistical data released by the Commission, the total number of passengers through Jordan's airports exceeded 10 million, reaching 10,013,942 passengers in 2025, compared with approximately 9 million passengers (8,969,780) in 2024. This increase underscores rising demand for air travel and a higher pace of tourism and commercial activity.In a press statement issued today, CARC noted that Queen Alia International Airport continued to serve as Jordan's primary gateway, handling more than 9.7 million passengers in 2025, including around 4.96 million arriving and 4.82 million departing passengers, compared with about 8.8 million passengers in 2024.Aircraft movements at the airport also increased, with 40,295 arriving flights and 40,280 departing flights recorded during the year.Meanwhile, King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba achieved noticeable growth, with the number of arriving and departing passengers exceeding 213,000 in 2025, compared with 161,000 passengers in 2024. Aircraft movements at the airport rose as well, reaching 2,240 arriving flights and 2,237 departing flights.Amman Civil Airport (Marka) maintained a stable operational level, while recording growth in the number of departing passengers, which reached 6,150 passengers during the year.In terms of air navigation, Jordanian airspace witnessed a substantial increase in overflight traffic, with 96,790 transit flights in 2025, compared with 76,723 flights in 2024. This growth further strengthens Jordan's position as a strategic regional air corridor.CARC emphasized that these results reflect the outcomes of continuous efforts to develop airport infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and expand air connectivity networks.The Commission noted that these efforts align with the goals of the Economic Modernization Vision and support the competitiveness of Jordan's aviation sector at both regional and international levels.