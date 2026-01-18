Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASEZA, US Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Prospects


2026-01-18 03:10:32
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Shadi Majali received US Ambassador to Jordan, Jim Holtsnider, to discuss joint cooperation prospects in several areas of mutual interest.
The meeting, attended by members of the Board of Commissioners, addressed ways to strengthen partnership and cooperation, particularly in economic, investment, and development fields, in line with ASEZA's priorities and strategic vision aimed at positioning Aqaba as an "attractive regional hub for investment and tourism."
During Holtsnider's official visit to the authority's headquarters, ASEZA officials highlighted its future plans and projects and available investment incentives and opportunities, as part of efforts to expand cooperation with international partners and support a "competitive and sustainable" business environment.

MENAFN18012026000117011021ID1110614159



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search