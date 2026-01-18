ASEZA, US Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Prospects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Shadi Majali received US Ambassador to Jordan, Jim Holtsnider, to discuss joint cooperation prospects in several areas of mutual interest.The meeting, attended by members of the Board of Commissioners, addressed ways to strengthen partnership and cooperation, particularly in economic, investment, and development fields, in line with ASEZA's priorities and strategic vision aimed at positioning Aqaba as an "attractive regional hub for investment and tourism."During Holtsnider's official visit to the authority's headquarters, ASEZA officials highlighted its future plans and projects and available investment incentives and opportunities, as part of efforts to expand cooperation with international partners and support a "competitive and sustainable" business environment.