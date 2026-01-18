New Garment Manufacturing Branch To Open In Mafraq, Creating 60 Jobs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) – The Ministry of Labor and Jerash Garments and Fashions Manufacturing Company on Thursday signed an agreement to establish a new garment manufacturing branch in the Bal'ama district of Mafraq Governorate.The branch, which will employ 60 Jordanian men and women in its first phase, will bring the total number of garment manufacturing branches in the Kingdom to 35.The agreement was signed by Minister of Labor Khaled Bakkar and Chairperson of the Jerash Garments and Fashions Manufacturing Company Choi Lin-hung.Bakkar said the establishment of production branches is part of a Royal initiative implemented by the Ministry since 2008. He explained that the Ministry provides operational support to investors through the Vocational and Technical Education and Training Activities Support Fund, covering 50 percent of the minimum wage for each worker, allocating JD25 for transportation, and contributing JD25 per month toward social security for each employee.He added that the branches aim to promote development in rural areas, desert regions, and refugee camps, enabling young Jordanian men and women to access employment opportunities close to their homes.Bakkar stressed that the private sector remains the primary partner in establishing and expanding these production branches, with government support focused on creating additional job opportunities for Jordanian youth. He also commended Bal'ama Municipality for providing the land for the new branch.