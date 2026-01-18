Health Minister Checks On NCRA's Addiction-Related Treatment, Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) – Health Minister Dr. Ibrahim Bdour made a surprise visit this morning to the Ministry's National Centre for the Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) to check on the health and treatment services provided to patients and assess the level of psychological and rehabilitative care in the center's various departments.During his tour, Bdour was thoroughly briefed on the approved treatment and rehabilitation programs, the mechanisms for dealing with addiction patients, and the main medical challenges.Bdour said enhancing quality of mental health and addiction treatment services is a "national priority" to protect society and reduce the negative consequences of addiction.Also speaking with patients and listening to their needs and feedback, he affirmed the ministry's "commitment" to supporting and developing addiction treatment centers and securing the necessary resources to enable them to fulfill their treatment and rehabilitation role, based on the highest standards.The minister added that this effort would contribute to achieve the patients' rehabilitation, their reintegration into society, and improvement of their life quality.Bdour called for continuing to provide "comprehensive and safe" services that address health, psychological, and social aspects of patients, noting increased addiction treatment is an investment in the health and stability of society.