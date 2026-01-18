Aqaba Welcomes Tourist Groups En Route Wadi Araba Crossing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- The port city of Aqaba on Thursday received groups of tourists through the Wadi Araba border crossing for multi-day visits in Aqaba, Petra, and Wadi Rum, as part of facilitated entry procedures that reflects the crossing's readiness and service efficiency.Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Thabet Hassan Nabulsi and Commissioner for Economic and Investment Affairs Mohammad Abu Omar welcomed the tourists.The reception comes within ASEZA's approved operational measures aimed at enhancing the smooth flow of crossings and improving the visitor experience from the moment of arrival.This effort also reinforces the role of Wadi Araba as a "key" tourist gateway to Aqaba and Wadi Rum, and support sustainable tourism while boosting Aqaba's competitiveness as an integrated destination combining sea and desert.In a welcoming speech, Nabulsi stressed the importance of coordination among government entities and the private sector to deliver quality services that reflect Aqaba's modern image.Nabulsi added that the city continues to attract "growing" numbers of visitors, thanks to its "vital" location on the Red Sea, the diversity of its tourism products, and its attractive environment offering a high-quality visitor experience.Nabulsi noted upgrading entry and exit procedures and enhancing service standards at the crossing align with ASEZA's "strategic" vision to solidify Aqaba's position as a "regional tourism and investment hub."