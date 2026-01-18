Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Index Falls 0.34% At JD8M Turnover


2026-01-18 03:10:25
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Trading of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday totaled JD8 million, with 5.1 million shares exchanged through 3,612 transactions.
The ASE general price index closed at 3,540 points, down 0.34%, compared with previous session.
Out of the 109 companies traded, 21 posted share price gains, while 57 went down, compared with their previous performance.
By sector, the financial and industry indexes fell 0.66% and 0.23%, respectively, while the services index rose 0.31%.

Jordan News Agency

