ASE Index Falls 0.34% At JD8M Turnover

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Trading of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday totaled JD8 million, with 5.1 million shares exchanged through 3,612 transactions.The ASE general price index closed at 3,540 points, down 0.34%, compared with previous session.Out of the 109 companies traded, 21 posted share price gains, while 57 went down, compared with their previous performance.By sector, the financial and industry indexes fell 0.66% and 0.23%, respectively, while the services index rose 0.31%.

