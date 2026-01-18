Deputizing For King, Prince Faisal Attends Ceremony Marking Al Israa Wal Miraj

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 15 (Petra) – Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Hussein on Thursday attended a religious ceremony to commemorate Al Israa wal Miraj anniversary.In presence of senior civilian and military officials, the event was held by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places at the Islamic Cultural Center affiliated with the King Abdullah I Mosque.Addressing the celebration, Awqaf Minister, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, stated that Al Israa wal Miraj honored Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in particular, and the Muslim nation.The minister added that the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites is a religious trust and a political, moral, and humanitarian mission assumed by the Hashemites throughout history"His Majesty King Abdullah II continues to uphold this historical responsibility with wisdom and steadfastness, defending Jerusalem's identity and preserving its sanctity," he pointed out.