Interior Minister, EU Ambassador Tour Agricultural Plastic Recycling Plant

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Deir Alla, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya and the European Union's Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas on Thursday toured the Deir Alla Agricultural Plastic Recycling Plant, reviewing its operations and production capacity.Faraya and Chatzisavas inspected the facility, which opened in July 2025, reviewing its production lines and capacity of 6 to 10 tons per day of plastic pellets, after operations were launched and put into active production by the private sector through the Specialized Company for Plastic Industries.The visit aimed to follow up on the plant's operations and assess, on the ground, the municipality's and operating company's ability to consolidate a genuine public-private partnership.Faraya said the project, notable for its concept, represents an effective model that could be replicated in other parts of the Kingdom. He described it as a case of active partnership with the European Union and the UNDP that delivers economic, investment, and environmental benefits.He said the project seeks to build collaboration between the plant, Jordan Valley associations, and local communities to generate employment opportunities and strengthen community stability. He added that it also improves the agricultural environment, reduces pollution-related problems, and helps create markets and industries that contribute to the region's economic growth.Faraya said the purpose of the visit was to review the plant's operations after the start of production and identify challenges it faces, in order to address them and coordinate with relevant entities on appropriate solutions.For his part, Chatzisavas said the visit is intended to encourage the plant to continue operating and sustain production, praising the project's distinctive nature as a genuine partnership between the municipality and the private sector.The project has created 14 jobs for residents and is expected to generate more than 30 additional jobs, while also supporting higher indirect employment and improving local incomes.