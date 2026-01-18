Jordan Red Crescent Sends Orphans On Umrah Trip

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- A group of sponsored orphaned children departed on Thursday from the headquarters of the Jordan Red Crescent (JRC) to perform Umrah rituals, as part of the Orphans and Families Sponsorship Program, with support from the Sharjah Charity International.The JRC president, Mohammad Hadid, bid farewell to the children, wishing them a successful journey and commending the Emirate of Sharjah and Sharjah Charity International for their continued support of orphans.The program includes orphans who recently excelled in a Holy Quran memorization competition organized by the JRC under the supervision of a specialized committee. The Umrah trip aims to instill Islamic values, strengthen religious affiliation, and develop leadership and teamwork skills among the children.Parents of the participating orphans expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the initiative.