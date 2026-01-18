Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Telecommunications Commission Earns International Information Security Certification


2026-01-18 03:10:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) obtained the European international accreditation certificate ISO 27001:2022, which pertains to the establishment and implementation of information security management systems, for its data center.
According to a TRC statement issued on Thursday, Chairperson of the Board / CEO Lara Khatib said the certification adds to the commission's series of achievements and strengthens its leadership in the telecommunications and information technology sector, reflecting its ongoing commitment to applying best practices and procedures in information security management.
Khatib noted that the TRC's data center has been equipped with state-of-the-art devices, monitoring systems, and security protection in line with international standards, providing the highest levels of security and protection for communication channels with service recipients.

MENAFN18012026000117011021ID1110614134



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search