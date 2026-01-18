Telecommunications Commission Earns International Information Security Certification

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) obtained the European international accreditation certificate ISO 27001:2022, which pertains to the establishment and implementation of information security management systems, for its data center.According to a TRC statement issued on Thursday, Chairperson of the Board / CEO Lara Khatib said the certification adds to the commission's series of achievements and strengthens its leadership in the telecommunications and information technology sector, reflecting its ongoing commitment to applying best practices and procedures in information security management.Khatib noted that the TRC's data center has been equipped with state-of-the-art devices, monitoring systems, and security protection in line with international standards, providing the highest levels of security and protection for communication channels with service recipients.