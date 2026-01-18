Jordan, China Discuss Expanding Science, Technology Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Secretary General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Mashhour Rifai discussed with Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei, cooperation prospects in science and technology and ways to strengthen bilateral partnerships.During the meeting, Rifai highlighted the "strength of the historic" Jordanian-Chinese relations, noting the council's keenness to expand cooperation and networking with Chinese centers and institutions with common goals.He welcomed joint initiatives that would contribute to advancing science and technology and supporting scientific research and innovation.Rifai highlighted the council's role, goals, activities, affiliated centers and funds, and its recently implemented programs, notably the conference on the status of scientific research and its impact on the national economy, as well as research priorities for the next ten years.He also called for placing the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund under the umbrella of the HCST.He referred to the opportunities under this move to enhance institutional integration, develop the national research and innovation ecosystem, and align it with market requirements and the needs of modern industries, which would support innovation and stimulating economic growth.For his part, Guo Wei commended the council's role and "strong" reputation in international scientific circles, praising its El Hassan Learning Platform launched two years ago and its notable efforts in supporting students from the Gaza Strip academically.He outlined key areas of potential cooperation with the HCST, including funding joint research projects that reflect the two sides' national priorities, with a focus on linking universities, research centers, and the industrial sector, particularly in emerging technologies and applied innovation.Both sides agreed to expedite preparation of a draft memorandum of understanding to establish a long-term "strategic" partnership and fruitful cooperation between the HCST and counterpart institutions in China.Concluding the meeting, the ambassador also extended an official invitation for the council to visit China and meet with stakeholders in the scientific and technological sectors.