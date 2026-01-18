Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Praises Lebanese Government, Reaffirms Jordan's Support After Visit


2026-01-18 03:10:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan wished Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his government success in their "significant and bold" efforts to serve Lebanon, safeguard its stability and sovereignty, and support its citizens, despite numerous challenges.
In a post on X, Hassan affirmed that Jordan will remain a "brotherly, supportive, and steadfast ally of Lebanon and its people," wishing them continued progress, security, and prosperity.

MENAFN18012026000117011021ID1110614132



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search