PM Praises Lebanese Government, Reaffirms Jordan's Support After Visit

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan wished Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his government success in their "significant and bold" efforts to serve Lebanon, safeguard its stability and sovereignty, and support its citizens, despite numerous challenges.In a post on X, Hassan affirmed that Jordan will remain a "brotherly, supportive, and steadfast ally of Lebanon and its people," wishing them continued progress, security, and prosperity.

