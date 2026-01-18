House Speaker Greets King On Isra And Mi'raj Anniversary

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House (LH) Mazen Qadi on Thursday congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II and Jordanians on the anniversary of Isra and Mi'raj, Prophet Mohammad's nocturnal journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven.

Speaking on the lawmakers' behalf, Qadi said the blessed occasion reflects meanings of faith, patience, and steadfastness, and represents a bright milestone in the history of the Islamic nation with profound spiritual and humanitarian significance.

He extended sincere congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, supplicating Allah to mark the occasion in Jordan and the Arab and Islamic nations in the coming years with security, and stability.

Qadi added that the anniversary is a renewed moment of faith that confirms patience values, reiterating steadfast support for His Majesty, Custodian of the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.