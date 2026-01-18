Dos: Poultry Prices Down By 4% In Jordan In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 15 (Petra) – The Department of Statistics (DoS) released the preliminary results of the Economic Indicators Survey (Hatcheries Survey) for the third quarter of 2025.According to the survey, Jordan saw a 4% decrease in poultry prices in 2025, compared to 2024, as the producer price of chicken meat stood at JD1.20 per kilogram last year, compared to JD1.25/kg in 2024.The results also indicated a 13% increase in broiler chicken production in 2025, against 2024, totaling 118.7 million tons, compared to 105 million tons in 2024.Additionally, the survey revealed a drop in table egg production, which reached 332 million eggs in 2025, compared to 349 million in 2024.The survey showed a decrease in the quantity of table egg production at 332 million eggs in 2025, compared to 349 million in 2024, marking a decrease of 4.8%.Meanwhile, the data indicated an increase in the quantity of hatching eggs by 16.7% at 122 million eggs in 2025, compared to 104.6 million in 2024.The price of table eggs reached 75 fils per egg in 2025, compared to 71 fils per item in 2024, marking an increase of 5.6%.The results showed a 12.8% rise in the price of hatching eggs, standing at 212 fils per egg in 2025, compared to 188 fils per egg in 2024.