Air Cairo Launches Scheduled Flights Between Amman, Asyut

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Jordan Airports Company on Thursday signed a commercial operating agreement with Air Cairo to operate scheduled flights from Amman City Airport to the Egyptian city of Asyut, with the inaugural flight set for January 23.Under the agreement, Air Cairo will operate two flights per week on Wednesdays and Fridays, expanding air travel options between Jordan and Upper Egypt.In a press release, Air Cairo said the new route is expected to enhance air connectivity between Jordan and Egypt, particularly serving members of the Egyptian community, while also supporting tourism and trade exchanges between the two countries. The airline added that the agreement forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen joint cooperation and expand its regional network.Jordan Airports Company Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Azzam said that commercial operations at Amman City Airport play a vital role in stimulating tourism in the Kingdom and providing low-cost travel options for passengers to regional and European destinations.He noted that the company has fulfilled all regulatory and operational requirements necessary for low-cost carriers to operate commercial flights from the airport, following the issuance of the official license by the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.