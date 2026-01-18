Jordan Mobile Phone Imports Fall 8% In 2025 Amid Market Shifts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) – Jordan's imports of mobile phones declined in 2025, totaling approximately 1.7 million devices valued at JD162 million. This represents an 8 percent drop in import value and an 8.4 percent decrease in the number of devices compared with 2024.Ahmad Alloush, President of the Vision Association for Mobile Devices and Accessories Investors, said in a statement on Thursday that imports in 2024 had reached about JD176 million across 1.855 million devices. He noted that 2024 had marked a recovery from 2023, when imports were valued at JD154.6 million for 1.726 million devices, illustrating fluctuations in the market over the past three years.Alloush explained that the figures reflect evolving patterns in consumer purchasing power and mobile device demand. He stressed that these indicators should be interpreted within a broader economic context, taking into account both local and regional developments that shape market dynamics.