PM Meets Lebanese Parliament Speaker In Beirut

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met in Beirut on Thursday with Lebanese Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Nabih Berri.The meeting underscored the depth of the relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests.Hassan reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon's significant efforts to safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty, and to achieve prosperity and progress for its people.Berri, in turn, expressed appreciation for Jordan's supportive positions toward Lebanon under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.