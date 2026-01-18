403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Meets Lebanese Parliament Speaker In Beirut
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met in Beirut on Thursday with Lebanese Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Nabih Berri.
The meeting underscored the depth of the relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests.
Hassan reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon's significant efforts to safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty, and to achieve prosperity and progress for its people.
Berri, in turn, expressed appreciation for Jordan's supportive positions toward Lebanon under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.
Beirut, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met in Beirut on Thursday with Lebanese Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Nabih Berri.
The meeting underscored the depth of the relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests.
Hassan reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon's significant efforts to safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty, and to achieve prosperity and progress for its people.
Berri, in turn, expressed appreciation for Jordan's supportive positions toward Lebanon under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment