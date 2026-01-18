Prime Minister Conveys King's Greetings, Reaffirms Support For Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan on Thursday conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun, reaffirming continued support for Lebanon's security, stability, sovereignty, and efforts to strengthen state institutions.The Prime Minister delivered the message during a meeting with President Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, where he emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.President Aoun asked Dr. Hassan to convey his greetings to His Majesty the King and expressed appreciation for the support provided to Lebanon, highlighting the depth of bilateral relations.The meeting reviewed the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, particularly following the signing of 21 bilateral agreements after the resumption of the Jordanian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee.Regional developments were also discussed, with both sides reaffirming their shared stance on the Palestinian issue, stressing the need to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza and to restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.The talks further underscored that Syria's security and stability are essential to regional security and to advancing joint projects between the two countries.The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Prime Minister Affairs Abdul Latif Al-Najdawi, Jordan's Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al-Hadid, and Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamni, head of the honorary mission accompanying the Prime Minister.