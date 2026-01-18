Strong Growth In Registration Of Sole Proprietorships And Trade Names In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- A marked expansion in business registration activity was recorded in 2025, as data from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply showed a significant increase in the registration of sole proprietorships and trade names, reflecting improved economic momentum and rising entrepreneurial activity.According to official figures, the number of registered sole proprietorships reached 25,600 in 2025, up from 21,499 in 2024, indicating robust growth in new business formation and formalization within the commercial sector.Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said the Central Commercial Registry Directorate also recorded a substantial rise in trade name registrations, with 10,023 trade names registered during 2025 compared with 7,586 in the previous year. He noted that the increase points to heightened economic activity, greater market entry, and a more dynamic small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) environment.In addition, the Directorate registered 228 commercial agencies and 44 commercial agents and brokers, while processing amendments to 11,089 trade names, highlighting sustained activity across various segments of the business services sector.The Ministry emphasized that these developments are supported by ongoing efforts to enhance the investment and business climate, streamline commercial procedures, and facilitate market access for traders, agents, and intermediaries. Such measures aim to encourage industrial, craft, and commercial ventures and to reduce barriers to doing business.The Central Commercial Registry Directorate also plays a key role in strengthening market transparency by publicly disclosing the names of traders and commercial establishments, thereby enhancing confidence in commercial transactions and protecting the rights of market participants.Furthermore, it registers and publicizes rights on movable assets to support informed financing and purchasing decisions and to ensure clarity regarding any encumbrances on such assets.