4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Dead Sea Area

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- A moderate earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck the Dead Sea region on Thursday morning, according to the Jordan Seismological Observatory at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.The Observatory's head, Engineer Ghassan Sweidan, said the tremor occurred at 10:00 a.m. in the Ghor Al-Safi area, at a depth of 17 kilometers, placing it within the active seismic zone of the Dead Sea Transform Fault.

