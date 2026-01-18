BAU Miami Dade College Advance Virtual Exchange Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Balqa Applied University (BAU) has discussed with a delegation from Miami Dade College in the United States the development and implementation of a virtual academic exchange program aimed at enhancing digital storytelling, intercultural dialogue, and project-based learning.The discussions focused on reviewing the outcomes of the joint cooperation and highlighting key achievements of the program, which has so far engaged around 380 Jordanian and American students and facilitators. The meeting was attended by representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Amman, including Deputy Public Affairs Counselor Rachel Leslie.BAU President Dr. Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni said the initiative reflects the university's strategy to modernize higher education and strengthen its alignment with global academic practices. He stressed that the university is committed to offering innovative learning experiences that promote critical thinking, cultural openness, and the effective integration of digital media into the educational process.Dr. Al-Ajlouni noted that virtual exchange programs are becoming an essential component of future higher education models, as they expand global engagement opportunities, develop practical and professional skills, and enhance students' readiness for the labor market without geographical limitations.The six- to eight-week program brings together undergraduate students from both institutions in a shared international learning environment, where they collaborate in binational teams to produce digital media content and joint podcast episodes. The content addresses themes related to humanity, environmental issues, and cultural identity through digital storytelling and cross-cultural communication.The program is based on a problem-based learning methodology, enabling students to identify real-world challenges and critical questions, analyze them, and present them through structured digital narratives. This approach supports the development of critical thinking, teamwork, and cross-cultural academic communication skills.Activities include both synchronous and asynchronous components, such as weekly discussions, digital journals, personal storytelling exercises, and the production of student-led podcasts that allow participants to share experiences and create purposeful media content.Director of BAU's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and program director, Dr. Murad Al-Adous, said the initiative represents an advanced model of cross-border collaborative education, emphasizing student empowerment, digital literacy, and effective teamwork within diverse international settings. He added that the program serves as a pilot phase for expanding academic cooperation between the two institutions.The U.S. Embassy praised the constructive academic collaboration between Jordanian and American higher education institutions, noting the role of virtual exchange programs in generating sustainable academic partnerships and long-term educational impact.BAU affirmed that the cooperation is in line with its vision to advance applied education that integrates digital media, innovation, and human-centered learning, while broadening Jordanian students' participation in high-quality international academic experiences.