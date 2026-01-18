Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Vehicle In Pakistan

2026-01-18 03:08:56
Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Jordan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a police vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of several police officers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reaffirmed the Kingdom's firm stance against all forms of terrorism and violence, emphasizing its rejection of actions that threaten security and stability.
The Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali, expressed Jordan's full solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in the wake of the attack, underscoring the Kingdom's support for international efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.
Ambassador Majali also conveyed Jordan's heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the Pakistani government, the families of the victims, and the wider Pakistani people over their loss.

Jordan News Agency

