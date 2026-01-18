Cold Air Lingers As Slight Warming Sets In

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Cold air will continue to dominate the Kingdom on Thursday, allowing only a marginal rise in temperatures and keeping conditions well below seasonal levels, while weather models signal the possible formation of a new low-pressure system by Sunday.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said the weather today is cold across most regions, with relatively mild conditions confined to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level clouds appear at times, and moderate northwesterly winds blow across the Kingdom, occasionally becoming active.The department warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the morning hours due to fog over mountainous areas, plains, and parts of the desert. It also cautioned against frost and freezing conditions over high mountain elevations, particularly in southern regions during the early morning hours.A slight additional rise in temperatures is forecast for Friday, though cold conditions persist over mountainous areas, with relatively cold weather in desert and plain regions and milder conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected over northern and central regions, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Cold weather continues on Saturday, especially over high mountain elevations, while conditions remain relatively cold in desert and plain areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High clouds are expected, with light southeasterly winds shifting to moderate northwesterly winds during the evening.According to early numerical model analyses cited by the JMD, a shallow low-pressure system may develop over the eastern Mediterranean on Sunday, accompanied by a cold air mass. If it materializes, the system could bring a slight drop in temperatures, cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, and intermittent rainfall in northern and central regions, with a chance of thunderstorms in the north. Winds are forecast to be moderate northwesterly, becoming active at times.Temperatures on Thursday range between 11 and 4 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman and between 9 and 3 degrees in western Amman. The northern highlands record 8 to 2 degrees, while the Sharah highlands range between 6 and 1 degree.Desert areas see temperatures of 15 to 4 degrees, plains 12 to 4 degrees, and the northern Jordan Valley 20 to 10 degrees. In the south, the Jordan Valley reaches 22 to 13 degrees, while the Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba range between 21 and 12 degrees and 21 to 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.