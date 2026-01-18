Araz-Nakhchivan To Play Friendly Match Against Zagatala

MENAFN - AzerNews) Araz-Nakhchivan will play another friendly match as part of its preparations for the upcoming fixtures.

According to Report, the Nakhchivan-based club will face First League side Zagatala during its ongoing training camp. The match is intended to give the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the team's current form, test tactical variations, and provide match practice for players ahead of official competitions.

The friendly is scheduled to kick off at 13:00 and will be held at the auxiliary pitch of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Such test matches are a key component of the club's training program, allowing the squad to build match fitness and improve coordination on the field.

Araz-Nakhchivan has been actively using the training camp period to fine-tune its lineup, while the encounter against Zagatala is expected to offer a competitive challenge. Both teams aim to make effective use of the match as they continue preparations for the second half of the season.