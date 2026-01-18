Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Araz-Nakhchivan To Play Friendly Match Against Zagatala

Araz-Nakhchivan To Play Friendly Match Against Zagatala


2026-01-18 03:08:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Araz-Nakhchivan will play another friendly match as part of its preparations for the upcoming fixtures.

According to Report, the Nakhchivan-based club will face First League side Zagatala during its ongoing training camp. The match is intended to give the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the team's current form, test tactical variations, and provide match practice for players ahead of official competitions.

The friendly is scheduled to kick off at 13:00 and will be held at the auxiliary pitch of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Such test matches are a key component of the club's training program, allowing the squad to build match fitness and improve coordination on the field.

Araz-Nakhchivan has been actively using the training camp period to fine-tune its lineup, while the encounter against Zagatala is expected to offer a competitive challenge. Both teams aim to make effective use of the match as they continue preparations for the second half of the season.

MENAFN18012026000195011045ID1110614073



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search