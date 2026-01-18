Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emergency Ministry Conducts Snowy Weather Search And Rescue Drill In Sumgayit

2026-01-18 03:08:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Sumgayit Regional Center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has conducted a training exercise focused on search-and-rescue operations for missing persons in forested areas under snowy weather conditions.

The Ministry's press service told Azernews that the main objective of the drill was to improve the organization and execution of rescue operations, particularly in cold and snowy conditions in mountainous and forested terrain. The exercise aimed to enhance the knowledge and practical skills of rescue personnel in assisting victims stranded in difficult environments, as well as to strengthen the decision-making and operational management abilities of rescue team commanders during emergencies.

During the exercise, rescuers carried out a simulated search for a person reported missing in a forest amid snowy and foggy conditions. After locating the individual deep within the forest, the team used specialized rescue tools and equipment to conduct a mock rescue and ensure the safe evacuation of the“victim” to a secure area.

Following the drill, the results were reviewed and assessed, and relevant instructions were issued to further improve preparedness and response capabilities.

