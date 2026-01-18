Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 167 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, from 18:30 on Saturday, January 17, Russian invaders launched 201 drones of various types at Ukraine, including Shahed and Herbera UAVs.

The launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, from temporarily occupied Donetsk, as well as from the Chauda area in temporarily occupied Crimea.

About 120 of the enemy targets were Shahed-type attack drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Sunday, air defenses shot down or suppressed 167 enemy drones of various types, including Shahed and Herbera UAVs.

At 15 locations, hits by 30 attack drones were recorded; at two more locations, debris from downed enemy targets fell.

The Air Force emphasizes that the attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace. Citizens are urged to follow safety rules.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of January 18, air defense was operating in the Kyiv region.